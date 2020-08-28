Kid’s stolen dirt bike sparks community response, man charged

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Nicholasville man already out of jail on bond on one set of theft-related charges is arrested again, this time for, among other things, stealing a kid’s battery-operated dirt bike.

According to Nicholasville Police, Jeffrey McLean is charged with auto theft, possession of meth and fleeing from police and faces more charges.

He is being held without bod, according to Jessamine County Detention Center records.

McLean was identified on video as the person who stole a child’s battery operated dirt bike from a residence. He was seen loading the bike into a Honda Pilot, the same Honda Pilot reported stole the same morning from East Jessamine High School.

When confronted, he tried to run from officers.

Initially, police did not recover the missing dirt bike. That sparked a outpouring of offers from the community to buy the child a new one. But police have since recovered it and returned it to its young driver.