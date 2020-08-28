Georgetown police respond to the rise in criminal activity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday evening officers were called to Darby Drive where they found a person in the street bleeding from an injury to the arm.
Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan says the victim was giving a man a ride from Lexington to Georgetown, when the suspect stabbed them and took their car.
The suspect, Brandon Conley was later arrested.
Police don’t think Conley and the victim knew each other.
This is only one of the many crimes impacting Georgetown recently.
“These are senseless crimes. These aren’t normal crimes we see in Georgetown. Carjackings, 80 to 100 rounds fired into a home,” Swanigan says. “I’ve been here 28 years, I can’t ever remember that level of violence occurring in Georgetown.”
Swanigan says the department is authorized for 57 sworn officers but they’re at 47, which means those 47 are working overtime.
He says the department is working with city officials to come up with a plan to bring the crime rate back down.
Swanigan says one of their goals is to keep all of their current officers in the department.