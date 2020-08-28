For second straight day, new Fayette COVID cases top 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday marked the Lexington’s second straight day with more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 112, making it the third-highest one-day total, according to the daily morning report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.
Fayette County has had 5,401 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March.
Another death also was reported, a person in their 90s. The death pushed the total in the county to 55.
“We are continuing to see a rise in cases among University of Kentucky students, with 578 total cases,” Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said.
The total was up 34 students from Thursday morning’s report.
As Hall explained, the UK student number includes testing from multiple sources and not just the specialized on-campus testing done by the university.
“Our numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation. If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in our numbers,” Hall explained
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Friday morning, 4,390 people have reported recovering, an increase of 74 from Thursday morning.
In August alone, the county has had 2,146 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 116 cases, July 27
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.
Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:
• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms
• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person
• Healthcare workers
• Underlying health conditions.