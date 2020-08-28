For second straight day, new Fayette COVID cases top 100

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Friday morning, 4,390 people have reported recovering, an increase of 74 from Thursday morning. In August alone, the county has had 2,146 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 116 cases, July 27 • 112 cases, Aug. 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 102 cases, Aug. 26 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 72 cases, Aug. 23 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2 • 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.