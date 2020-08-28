Farmer, former legislator named to head Ag Policy office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A farmer, former bank president and former state legislator has been named executive director for the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Dorsey Ridley, of Henderson, to the post Friday.

“Dorsey has been an advocate for Kentucky families and farms for decades and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve the people of the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “His experience as a banker lending to farmers to grow or sustain their operations, operating a family farm growing corn in Western Kentucky and as a lawmaker including his time on the agriculture committee will be invaluable to the GOAP and the Kentuckians it serves.”

“Agriculture has always been a significant part of my life and it is an honor to serve in this capacity,” said Ridley. “I thank the Governor for this opportunity to grow and positively impact our agriculture industry. The Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund supports our farmers, communities and statewide economy.”

Ridley has a long-standing record of public service.

He served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1987 to 1994 and the State Senate, as senate caucus chair, from 2004 to 2018. He represented Caldwell, Crittenden, Henderson, Livingston, Union and Webster counties.

Ridley sat on the Senate Agriculture Committee for 15 years. Professionally, Ridley has been employed by Independence Bank, as regional business development director and former president of Independence Bank in Henderson.

Independence Bank currently is the largest agricultural lending community bank in Kentucky.

A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Ridley received his B.S. in business and agriculture. Reared working on a family cattle farm, he is married to Glenn Hodge Ridley. They are the parents of four adult children and enjoy two granddaughters.

The GOAP, established in 1998, provides grants, incentives and low-interest loans through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund to help farmers and agribusinesses innovate and grow.

The office provides a direct link between the Governor and one of Kentucky’s most important industries, agriculture. The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board and Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation are administered by the GOAP.