ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Hannah Dunn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– Being a kindergarten teacher is tough enough, throw in a pandemic and it gets even crazier.

“The first day went well. It’s a new experience. Some of them haven’t been on a computer before so you can just tell they are like, “Woah.” We’ve been doing lots of movement, dancing and stuff so they’re not just sitting on the computer,” said Hannah Dunn, who is in her fourth year at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington.

Her energy meshes well with kindergarten.

“They have the sweetest hearts and they’re so excited to learn so it makes my job fun,” said Dunn.

Dunn grew up in Lexington and actually attended Stonewall for two years.

“It’s cool to be on the other side of things, just being able to help mold minds of the little kiddos who are going to be a part of this community,” Dunn said of her experience.

She says being nominated as our ABC 36 Teacher of the Week is not something she expected, but certainly appreciates.

“It makes my heart happy to know I made an impact. It makes me feel really good,” Dunn said of the nomination.

