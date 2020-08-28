17-year-old killed when ejected from SUV that flipped

UTICA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 17-year-old girl died Thursday night after being ejected from an SUV that went out of control and flipped several times.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Brianna Brathcer, of Bremen, was one of three people thrown from the 2005 Toyota Highlander. She died at the scene.

None of the three were wearing seat belts, the KSP said.

The accident happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of KY 764 near Utica in Ohio County.

Preliminary investigation reveals 27-year-old Kristopher S. West of Morgantown was traveling on KY 764 when he ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Troopers believe his 2005 Toyota Highlander overturned multiple times.

West was injured and airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries.

The third occupant, Kaela M. Hillard, 18, of Beaver Dam, was injured and transported by ambulance to Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision, the KSP said.

Kentucky 764 was closed for more than four hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.

Ohio County Coroner’s Office, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies assisted troopers at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.