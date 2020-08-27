Woman dies after being struck by SUV

ALBANY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman dies after being struck by a SUV in Clinton County.
According to the Kentucky State Police, 81-year-old Dona Irwin, of Albany in Clinton County died following the accident which happened on KY 558 about seven miles northeast of Albany just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2000 Jeep driven by 41-year-old Jason Gilbert, of Albany, was westbound on KY 558 when Donna Irwin tried to cross the road. Gilbert was unable to stop striking Irwin, the KSP said in a release.
Irwin was transported to the Clinton County Hospital by the Clinton County EMS where she was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner.
Gilbert and passenger Sierra Malloy of Albany were both wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
Clinton County is in south central Kentucky on the Tennessee line.
Sergeant Randall Honeycutt investigated the collision, and assisted by other members of Kentucky State Police, the Clinton Co Sheriffs Office, EMS, Emergency Management and Albany Fire Department.