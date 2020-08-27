Woman busted with heroin, meth, cash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old Waynesburg, Ky., woman is charged with heroin trafficking.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Alicia Shearer also was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia following a search at a home on KY 1247 Loop 3.

Investigators also seized cash during the search.

According to Lincoln County Detention records, she has no bond.

Deputies Brian Cloyd, Griffin Harness, Sgt Bill Hester, Daniel Napier and Constable Delbert Mitchell assisted, the case remains under investigation by K9 Deputy Michael Mullins.