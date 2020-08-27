Weekend rainfall in Kentucky associated with Laura

Any rain showers we get today (Thursday) would not necessarily be associated with Hurricane Laura. However, the way Laura is positioned right now, has the tropical storm heading north, then making its way east, into Kentucky by late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Once the low pressure arrives to the Bluegrass, it will have lost its hurricane strength, but will remain a strong weather maker for Kentucky. This has potential for heavy rainfall and stronger winds over the weekend. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Laura as it gets closer, and becomes a post-tropical cyclone. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
THURSDAY – Partly cloudy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the upper 80s. TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy as lows cool to the lower 70s.