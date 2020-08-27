Old Friends to auction horse racing memorabilia

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Old Friends, the thoroughbred retirement

facility based in Georgetown, is planning a landmark online auction featuring treasured pieces from one of the foremost private collections of racing memorabilia in the United States.

The auction series is a collaboration between Old Friends and the estate of Julie Albright, a longtime racing supporter and collector, and will be highlighted by original saddle cloths, collectible stallion halters, farm, training, and race-worn horse shoes, tickets, programs, and much more from some of America’s most accomplished equine athletes.

A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.

The first in the series of online auctions will launch Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. and sales will be offered weekly throughout the fall via the Old Friends eBay store. CLICK HERE and choose Special Memorabilia Sale on left. Pages will not be live until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Thoroughbred heroes represented include popular stakes winners Lava Man, Lost in the Fog, and Medaglia D’Oro; noted stallions Giant’s Causeway, Scat Daddy, and War Front; classic winners Afleet Alex, Empire Maker, Fusaichi Pegasus, Giacomo, Jazil, Point Given, and Rags to Riches; and Breeders’ Cup champions A.P. Indy, Azeri, Curlin, Da Hoss, Kona Gold, Silverbulletday, and Unbridled.

Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity presented by the collaboration.

“We are very excited that we are able to offer such incredible memorabilia from some of the greatest racing moments of the last 20 years,” Blowen said. “Like many non-profits, 2020 has been a challenging year for us. But this online auction series presents an opportunity to finish strong. We owe that to our residents.”