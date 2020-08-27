New Fayette coronavirus cases jump again, Labor Day warning issued

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As has been the case in recent weeks, low new coronavirus case numbers early in the week often are offset by higher numbers later in the week.

It happened again Wednesday, even as Lexington Fayette County Health Department officials express hope the spread of the virus is slowing in the community.

And with the Labor Day holiday approaching, city and health officials are worried about gatherings creating a eve bigger surge i September.