New Fayette coronavirus cases jump again, Labor Day warning issued

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As has been the case in recent weeks, low new coronavirus case numbers early in the week often are offset by higher numbers later in the week.
It happened again Wednesday, even as Lexington Fayette County Health Department officials express hope the spread of the virus is slowing in the community.
And with the Labor Day holiday approaching, city and health officials are worried about gatherings creating a eve bigger surge i September.
“We are seeing the numbers down among members of the general community,” Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told members of the Urban Council during an update Wednesday afternoon. “It’s not over in the community at large but we are seeing the numbers down.
“The big fear is that they will be going back up” after Labor Day, Hall said, noting the department saw increases in cases following Memorial Day and July 4.
Mayor Linda Gorton encouraged Urban Council members to reach out to their constituents to urge them to practice health ad safety during the holiday.
“It looks like we have hit a bit of a plateau…it’s higher than our previous plateau,” Gorton said, urging Council members to remind their constituents about free testing around the city.
The city’s free mobile program has provided more than 9,000 tests.
The city has had a small outbreak in its 3-1-1 information department with a staff member testing positive, Chief Administrative Officer Sally Hamilton said. The remaining employees started working from home to contain the spread.
“It’s extremely important, all it takes is two or three cases and we are down…that is one of our big lessons learned,” Hamilton said.
Across the city, Hamilton said 15 firefighters have tested positive at some point, 12 police officers and 11 corrections officers.
According to the Health Department’s Thursday morning report, 102 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to 5,289. Of the number, 37 are University of Kentucky students, bringing the total among UK students since March to 544.
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Thursday morning, 4,316 people have reported recovering, an increase of 62 from Wednesday morning.
In August alone, the county has had 2,034 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.
The county reported one new death, bringing the total to 54.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 116 cases, July 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.
Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:
• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms
• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person
• Healthcare workers
• Underlying health conditions.
