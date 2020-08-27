Hurricane Laura and Kentucky: Thursday Update

After Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4 hurricane, winds within the storm have now slowed down to 100 mph as as 8 AM Thursday morning. The tropical storm is still on track to bring rainfall to Kentucky by this weekend. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, what’s left of Hurricane Laura (a post-tropical cyclone by this weekend) could spark showers and thunderstorms across the Bluegrass. Stronger winds could take place as well this weekend, due to the storm.
