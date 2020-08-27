Giraffe at Louisville Zoo since 1997 has died

By
Erica Bivens
-
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Louisville Zoo says a giraffe who had lived at the zoo since 1997 has died.

The zoo said Malaika suffered from musculoskeletal problems that led to stiffness, lameness and difficulty moving. The zoo said when the 23-year-old female Masai giraffe’s pain could not longer be controlled, her keepers and veterinarians decided to euthanize her Wednesday.

Malaika was born at the Los Angeles Zoo and arrived at the Louisville Zoo in 1997. She gave birth to five bull calves between 2000 and 2012.

