Georgetown Police investigating carjacking, stabbing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Georgetown Police are investigating a possible carjacking and stabbing on Darby Drive.
Officers say one person has been stabbed and the department is investigating.
This comes on the heels of a robbery and assault of an elderly person on Tuesday in Georgetown.
Police say a man got into an apartment on East Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. and assaulted the person inside, breaking multiple bones in the person’s face and then taking their wallet.
Georgetown Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call (502) 863-7820.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the RELAY app.