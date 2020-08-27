Fayette Mall to enforce youth escort policy

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette Mall has issued a notice about its Youth Escort Policy, saying it will be enforced during all mall hours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The policy requires anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or a guardian. It also notes the policy can be implemented at management’s discretion at any time.

According to mall officials, the policy is in effect for the entire mall except stores with exterior entrances; including: Macy’s, Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney.

The policy includes the walkways and any corridor leading to the mall. In addition, unsupervised shoppers under the age of 18 will not be permitted to congregate in the mall parking lot or exterior common areas.

According to Fayette Mall officials, unescorted youth will be asked to leave the center on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, or any other time the policy is in effect.

Anyone in violation of the program or any posted mall rules that refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing.

Several suggested safety tips have also been posted. You can view those, along with the full policy details HERE.

Erica Bivens
