Farm Bureau providing free Wi-Fi across the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State and local governments have asked businesses, churches and others to help bridge the digital divide in communities by offering Wi-Fi services.

One of the state’s biggest community partners is stepping up.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky Farm Bureau has announced it is providing free Wi-Fi at its offices in all 120 counties in the state.

The WiFi network, KFB Free WiFi, is accessible from the parking areas around each building from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is free to anyone who wants to use it.