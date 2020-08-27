Drive-thru betting at Keeneland for Oaks, Derby, other events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland’s Drive Thru Betting will be open Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5 to accept wagers on the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve and all the races on those two days from Churchill Downs.

Drive Thru Betting will be located behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center, which can be accessed via Gate 1 at Man o’ War Boulevard. All patrons will complete a health screening and temperature check at Gate 1.

Keeneland will not be offering any other Oaks or Derby events except for Drive Thru Betting.

Click here for more information. Additional details include:

Kentucky Oaks Day – Friday, Sept. 4

Drive Thru Betting will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Six windows will be available.

Advance wagering for the Kentucky Derby full card and Oaks/Derby Double will be available.

First post at Churchill is 11 a.m. Post time for the Oaks is 5:45 p.m.

Full-card simulcasting programs are $4 each.

A limited number of Kentucky Oaks souvenir programs will be available for $5 each.

The Official Kentucky Derby Program will be available at noon for $6 each.

Kentucky Derby Day – Saturday, Sept. 5

Drive Thru Betting will be open from 7 a.m. until the Derby post time (7:01 p.m.). Eight windows will be available.

First post at Churchill is 11 a.m.

Full-card simulcasting programs are $4 each.

Official Kentucky Derby Programs are $6 each.

Keeneland Select always open

Fans also may wager on all the racing action from Churchill online through Keeneland Select, which enables players to watch and wager on racing from tracks around the world. Users earn lucrative rewards and support Keeneland’s mission to invest in Thoroughbred racing. A portion of Keeneland Select’s profits are reinvested in the sport through increased purses, fan development, player development and more. Click here for more information.

Red Mile simulcasting is available

At Red Mile, the historic harness track near downtown Lexington where Keeneland offers simulcast wagering, advance wagering on the Oaks and Derby cards begins Thursday, Sept. 3 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Simulcasting is available on the second floor only. There is no reserved seating, and seating will be first come, first served. Seating is extremely limited due to social distancing guidelines, and all patrons must wear masks.

Parking and admission are free.

On Friday, Sept. 4, wagering on the Oaks card and advance wagering on the Derby card begins at 10 a.m.

On Derby Day, wagering at Red Mile will open at 10 a.m.

On both days, players who want to wager and leave will be able to “Park and Bet” by making their wagers trackside.