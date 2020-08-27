Fayette Jail again expands testing of inmates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center reports another day with no new coronavirus cases among inmates or staff. But it has expanded testing to more inmates.

In the daily report Thursday from Capt. Matt LeMonds, the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, reported:

78 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

417 have tested negative, an increase of four from Wednesday

Results are pending for 77 inmates, ad increase of 73 from Wednesday

472 inmates have been tested so far

6 staff members have tested positive

78 staff members have tested negative, an increase of one

Results are pending for 1 staff member

85 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff.