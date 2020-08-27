Chemical weapons inspection by international group called a success

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons conducted the 23rd systematic stockpile verification inspection at the Blue Grass
Chemical Activity in Richmond, Ky., this week, ending Thursday.
The inspection team assured accountability of every chemical weapon stored at BGCA as part of U.S. compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. Inspectors also reviewed all paperwork that recorded the munitions shipped to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for demilitarization since the last inspection in October 2019.
The OPCW team was escorted by members of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
The U.S., along with 192 other nation-states, agreed to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles and former production facilities, and halt development, use, production and acquisition of chemical weapons.
Compliance with this treaty is part of the safe and secure storage mission at BGCA.
Information about the CWC and OPCW may be found at www.opcw.org.
Blue Grass Chemical Activity supports delivery of chemical munitions to Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant and ensures the safe and secure storage of the chemical weapons stockpile until demilitarization is complete.
The stockpile is contained on the Blue Grass Army Depot located in Richmond.