Knox County man wanted following deadly shootout with KSP

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and another is on the loose following a police shootout in Knox County.
The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team tried to serve a search warrant on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County on Tuesday afternoon.
KSP says shots were exchanged between State Police and armed suspects.
Investigators say one person was shot and killed at the scene. No name was immediately released.
State Police say they are looking for 41-year old Joey Middleton, of Gray, who they say was involved in the shooting.
He’s described as being approximately six-feet-tall, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.
KSP says he was seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes or shirt.
Investigators say Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. The team investigates all officer-involved shootings statewide.