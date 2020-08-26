Police seek suspect in ‘vicious’ assault, K9 makes first bust

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – One ma is in jail and another is sought in what police describe as a “vicious” assault on another man. And in an unrelated case, three men are in jail on drug charges after a new K9 makes its first major bust just days after being certified. In the assault, 31-year-old Keruim Christino Almendarez is charged with first-degree assault. Mt. Sterling Police are looking for 20-year-old Carlos Almendarez who is thought to be in the Lexington or Mt. Sterling area, according to police. Officers responded to a call of a man down in the area of Richmond Avenue ad West Locust in Mt. Sterling. They found a man “who had been viciously assaulted.” The victim was transported to St. Joseph ER and then onto UK Medical Center in critical condition

In the drug case, K9 Officer McDaniel and his partner ‘Bommell,’ made their first big seizure, since being certified on Aug. 21.

The officers conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of more than 92 grams of suspected crystal meth, two firearms, and $728 in cash. - Advertisement -