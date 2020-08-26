One Perry County road closure delayed Thursday, another added

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 2022 — Squabble Creek Road — in Perry County will have to find an alternate route on Thursday, Aug. 27, as repairs are planned that will necessitate the road’s closure.

Contractor crews will be drilling steel to repair a break in pavement. Since the road is not wide enough to accommodate the equipment and also allow traffic to pass, it will be closed to all traffic while the work is ongoing.

The road will be closed at milepoint 0.2, which is between the KY 484 intersection and the Owsley County line in the Saul community. The closure begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 5 p.m.

No signed detour will be posted. A lengthy alternative involving KY 484, KY 1482, KY 11, and KY 28 through Oneida and Booneville to Buckhorn is available. Drivers can also use an alternate route through Leslie County and Hazard.

The closure of KY 2021 — Couchtown Road — in Perry County, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, has been postponed to allow for a utility company to move overhead lines to enable drilling at that location.