Number of recovered again top new COVID cases in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County coronavirus cases fell Tuesday, and once again, the numbers suggest the spread may be slowing in the community.
But in the last several weeks, new case numbers often are down early in the week but get higher as more lab results come in later in the week.
And for the second straight day, the number of people recovered topped the number of new cases.
According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s morning update Wednesday, the county confirmed 58 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 5,187 since March.
Of the new cases, 32 were University of Kentucky students, bringing to 507 the number of UK students who have tested positive, according to the report.
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Wednesday morning, 4,254 people have reported recovering, an increase of 88 from Monday morning.
In August alone, the county has had 1,932 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.
The county reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 53.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 116 cases, July 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.
Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:
• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms
• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person
• Healthcare workers
• Underlying health conditions.
- Advertisement -