Number of recovered again top new COVID cases in Fayette

A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

The county reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 53.

In August alone, the county has had 1,932 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Wednesday morning, 4,254 people have reported recovering, an increase of 88 from Monday morning.

Of the new cases, 32 were University of Kentucky students, bringing to 507 the number of UK students who have tested positive, according to the report.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s morning update Wednesday, the county confirmed 58 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 5,187 since March.

And for the second straight day, the number of people recovered topped the number of new cases.

But in the last several weeks, new case numbers often are down early in the week but get higher as more lab results come in later in the week.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County coronavirus cases fell Tuesday, and once again, the numbers suggest the spread may be slowing in the community.

Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:

• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms

• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person

• Healthcare workers

• Underlying health conditions.