More lanes opening on Highway 68 in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers using US 68 through Nicholas County should watch for additional traffic changes Friday or as soon as weather allows when contractors open more travel lanes on the new US 68 reconstruction project.

On Friday morning, Aug. 28, new US 68 will be open from KY 1455 — Lake Road — to the intersection of Business US 68 in Millersburg. In the event of weather or other delays, the opening will be Sunday or the first good weather day.

- Advertisement -

Motorists who use US 68 to and from Carlisle and Maysville or Paris and other destinations should expect the following traffic changes:

All traffic on US 68 will switch to new pavement just west of KY 1455 (Lake Road) and just east of Millersburg.

Crews will temporarily close KY 36 — Concrete Road — on the Carlisle side of US 68, and motorists will be detoured along a diversionary route to and from the new US 68 travel lanes. This detour will remain in effect until the new KY 36-US 68 intersection is constructed.

Motorists using KY 32 both Headquarters Road and Old Paris Road on the Carlisle side must use old US 68 and the new US 68 intersections to reconnect. For example: Traveling from Headquarters to Carlisle, you would turn left onto old US 68, turn right onto KY 32, cross at the new US 68 intersection, and continue on toward Carlisle. A return trip would use the opposite route.

Motorists traveling to KY 1244 (Barterville Road) would take KY 32 from new US 68 and then use old US 68 to access KY 1244.

Motorists should use caution, slow down, and heed all warning and traffic signs as the area remains a construction zone. Message boards will be used to direct traffic where possible.

The US 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and KY 1455 in Nicholas County and enhance safety along the highway.

The project ties in with previous reconstructions of US 68 between Millersburg and Paris.