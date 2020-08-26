MLB releases statement in support of players and game postponements

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTVQ) – Several Major League Baseball games were postponed due to a number of players’ decision not to play Wednesday in a stance against police brutality and racial injustice.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement following the postponements of scheduled games in Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco:

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

The Cincinnati Reds also released the following statement on Twitter:

“The Cincinnati Reds respect the Milwaukee Brewers organization in their decision to not play tonight’s game, and join them in pausing and reflecting on the events that are causing such pain and hardship in their local community and across our great nation. In our commitment to help bring positive change, the Reds support the players’ intention to build awareness of the issues around racial equality.”