Man charged with murder in death of stepson during argument

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 56-year-old Laurel County man is accused of fatally shooting his stepson.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, James Thomas Morgan was charged with murder at about 3:30 Wednesday morning in connection with the death of 31-year-old Matthew Tosh just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The arrest by Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards came following an investigation at a residence off Lovelace subdivision about five miles west of London.

Investigators say that during a verbal argument, Morgan pulled a gun and shot his stepson once in the chest. Tosh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the same for the Laurel K Sheriff’s office were: Edwards, Det. Robert Reed, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brad Mink, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.

Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.