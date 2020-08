LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after they say a man was found shot Wednesday morning near the University of Kentucky campus.

Officers say they were called to the area of South Limestone and Huguelet Drive around 3:20 a.m. They say one man had non life-threatening injuries, but he does not know where he was actually shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are working to figure out where the shooting happened, and any suspect information.