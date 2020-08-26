LCA says first week in-person is a success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– Lexington Christian Academy has been in person learning for a full week now.
According to the Kentucky Covid-19 website, the school has one active case of coronavirus among students and one among staff.
Fayette County Public Schools returned to virtual learning Wednesday.
The plan Lexington Christian they put in place is designed to make sure students staff and families stay healthy.
“Our student knew on day one we have the expectations, temp checks, masks just good safe health measures that keep everyone healthy and safe,” said Head of the School Dr. Scott Wells.
It’s been a long and complicated process, but the school says it’s all about the cooperation of the students and parents.
“It really has been a team effort. The students and parents have been a big part of that in order to keep us here in a clean, safe learning environment,” said Director of Campus Operations Seth Robinson.