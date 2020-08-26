Health Department needle exchange celebrates five years of success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A little know but important community health care program is celebrating a success first five years.

It had nine people who took the first bold step that first day to begin helping slow the spread of HIV ad Hep-C and get additional health care along the way.

Since then, the program has take more than 1.5 million needles of the street.

Last month alone, a record 1,700 participants used the program.

And since it began, it has helped more than 6,000 independent clients and worked to get 319 people in rehabilitation services.

It’s also provided more than 8,000 naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses.

The online celebration took viewers through the Dr. Rice C. Leach Community Room to celebrate the fifth anniversary and introduce the center’s staff.

The Harm Reduction Services Program also offers testing for hepatitis C and HIV; free naloxone used to reverse opioid overdoses; and on-site counseling to connect people to rehabilitation and treatment centers.

The free, anonymous/confidential harm reduction services are offered 1-4 p.m. Mondays, 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays.