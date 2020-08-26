Final escort home for Corbin soldier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A final escort home is underway for a Cobin soldier and Korean War Veteran who was killed during the Korean conflict.
Cpl. Billie Hash was listed as Missing in Action in 1950. The Veteran is being escorted home to Corbin, along with a large group organized by Rolling Thunder, to pay their respects.
The escort met in Lexington Wednesday morning and will travel over 160 miles to Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, according to Rolling Thunder.
