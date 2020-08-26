COVID numbers remain stable in Fayette Jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center reports another day with no new coronavirus cases among inmates or staff.

In the daily report Wednesday from Capt. Matt LeMonds, the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, reported:

78 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

413 have tested negative

Results are pending for 4 inmates

495 inmates have been tested so far

6 staff members have tested positive

77 staff members have tested negative

Results are pending for 2 staff member

85 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff.