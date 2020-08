NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police need the community’s help identifying a theft suspect.

The man in the photo and the video is a suspect in a recent theft in Nicholasville.

Police also are looking for the vehicle, which appears to be a Honda CRV. The man was seen getting into the car.

Anyone with information should call (859) 885-9468.