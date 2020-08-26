$1 million Powerball winner thought he’d won $1,000

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholasville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has come forward with the $1,000,000 Powerball ticket from the Aug. 8, 2020 drawing.

His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s $1,000,000 prize.

The odds of winning the second prize are 1: 11,688,054.

He told lottery officials that when he initially checked his ticket, he thought he had won $1,000. He had been out of town and was tired when he looked at the scan from the ticket.

“I stuck it in a drawer and figured I’d take care of it later,” he said.

A couple of weeks later is when he decided to take the ticket to a store and rescan it.

“That’s when I saw one million dollars,” he said.

“I told my wife that it (ticket) was for one million-dollars, not a thousand like I originally thought. She went ballistic and I was very happy,” he said.

He purchased the Powerball ticket at the Circle K on Bellerive Boulevard in Nicholasville.

The $10 ticket had five lines of numbers and he chose the quick pick option, allowing the terminal to pick the numbers. It was the last line (E) on his ticket that matched.

The Jessamine County man walked out of lottery headquarters Monday morning with a check for $710,000, after taxes.

“It’s definitely going to help out my retirement when I decide to retire,” he told lottery officials.

He was just one number away from winning the estimated $158 million jackpot for the August 8 drawing but didn’t express any disappointment.

“How can you not be happy with one million dollars? I’m very thankful,” he said.

Circle K will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.