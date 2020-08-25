Back to the 90s! Hot weather ahead

Get ready for the warm-up to continue! We go back to the 90s for a couple of days with the sunshine continuing. Rain showers by Thursday will help cool things back off.
TUESDAY – Mostly sunny and warm as highs warm to around 90.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to around 70.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Email Alyssa at AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com