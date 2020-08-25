Lexington Police investigate Lindy Avenue homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man that Fayette County Coroner Gary Gin has ruled a homicide.

Aaron Fox Leach was declared dead at 5:55 p.m. Monday at 1544 Lindy Avenue, a 1.5- story brick and siding home in a quiet residential neighborhood between Liberty and Winchester roads.

Ginn said the cause of death is not yet determined.

Police say that shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the home for a man found unresponsive.

“Detectives are actively investigating the cause of and circumstances surrounding Leach’s death,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.