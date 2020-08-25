Lexington becomes one of largest ‘gigabit’ cities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – MetroNet is announcing the completion of a citywide, 100% fiber-optic network in Lexington, making Lexington, one of the largest, if not the largest, gigabit city in the country.

For the last 30 months, MetroNet has laid 4.4 million feet of fiber in neighborhoods across the city. MetroNet is Kentucky’s fastest internet service provider.

- Advertisement -

“A citywide fiber network gives Lexington a competitive advantage, as we work to attract and grow jobs,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “MetroNet’s enormous investment in our city is an investment in a brighter future for our citizens.”

Gigabit cities have fiber-optic cables throughout the city, making gigabit internet access available to all, and helping to close the digital divide.

Chattanooga was the first to achieve this status, followed by Lafayette, La., and other smaller cities. Lexington is the largest U.S. city with a complete fiber-optic network offering gigabit speeds to residents and businesses.

Thousands of Lexington-area residents and businesses have already signed up for MetroNet’s ultrafast internet, television, and telephone services.

The company has expanded construction to Nicholasville, Versailles, and Richmond.

Metronet President John Cinelli thanked councilmembers and city officials for their cooperation and assistance during the construction of the complex fiber network. Lexington Chief Information Officer Aldona Valicenti worked with MetroNet throughout the construction of the network.

“We could not be happier to have a home in such a vibrant, growing city, and we are thrilled to mark this occasion and complete construction for residents and businesses to enjoy fast, reliable fiber-optic internet, phone and TV services,” Cinelli said. “Our work does not stop here; we will still be actively involved in laying more fiber in the community as the City of Lexington continues to grow and develop.”

MetroNet maintains a permanent residence at its storefront on West Tiverton Way, and currently employs more than 90 Lexington-based associates in departments such as sales, marketing, and customer service for current and prospective customers.

MetroNet is also actively involved in the community through the Metro C.A.T.S. program, a collaboration with the City of Lexington, the University of Kentucky, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School, providing gigabit internet service, computers and technology classes for kids at the Charles Young Community Center in Lexington’s East End neighborhood.