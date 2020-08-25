Detectives investigating death of man found Wednesday morning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area off Ponderosa Drive about two miles west of London at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
No immediate cause of death was apparent, Sheriff John Root said.
An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.
Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff’s office was: Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Brad Mink.