Clark County native takes post with Fayette Alliance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Fayette Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to achieving smart and equitable growth in Lexington-Fayette County through land-use advocacy, education, and research, has named Ashleigh McGuire its new director of education and governmental affairs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashleigh to the Fayette Alliance team,” said Fayette

Alliance Executive Director Brittany Roethemeier. “Her experience in advocacy,

community outreach and engagement combined with her passion for the Lexington

community makes her an outstanding addition. We are fortunate to have her depth

of knowledge and energy on our team, and I look forward to continuing our work

towards smart, sustainable, and equitable growth in Lexington-Fayette County with

Ashleigh in her new role.”

McGuire is a Clark County native who has worked in non-profit public affairs for five years, including work in voter engagement, community outreach, advocacy, governmental affairs, and public policy.

She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2015 where she found her passion for advocacy and education for sustainability and the Lexington community. Prior to joining the Fayette Alliance, she served as the director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood in Florida and upstate New York.

“I am thrilled to be back home in Lexington and I look forward to building community around smart and equitable growth and bringing those voices to City Hall,” said McGuire.

As Lexington’s voice for sustainable growth, Fayette Alliance believes that preserving the unique and productive bluegrass farmland, advancing innovative development, and improving infrastructure are essential to Lexington’s collective success.