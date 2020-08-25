UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted for parts of Danville

UPDATE, 2:15 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 25, 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boil Water Advisory for 1100Arnicar Drive, Ruffini Street, Tenikat Street, and Grabruck Street issued on 8-24-20 by the City of Danville has been lifted as of 2:03 pm on 08-25-20.

ORIGINAL STORY

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Danville Utility District has issued a boil water advisory for several streets.

Those include Arnicar Drive, Ruffini Street, Tenikat Street, and Grabruck Street.

An advisory also has been issued for Longview Road from Rustonhill Road to Patrician Place, including all of Patrician Place.