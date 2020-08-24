Two more inmates at Fayette Jail positive, 90 negative for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two more inmates in the Fayette County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirusd while 90 more are negative.

In the daily report from Capt. MattLeMonds, the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, reported:

78 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Friday

412 have tested negative, up 90 from Friday

No results are pending

490 inmates have been tested so far

6 staff members have tested positive, the same as Friday

77 staff members have tested negative, up 19 from Friday

No results are pending

83 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff.