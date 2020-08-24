UPDATE: State’s mail-in ballot Web site open, ballots can be ordered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state opened its election web site Monday, after delaying the opening during the weekend to make sure all the aspects were correct.

“If you intend to vote absentee, order your ballot now. Go ahead and do it,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

“It’s easy, just a couple of steps,” he added.

Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams came to an agreement on an election plan. A key part of that is the online portal to request an absentee ballot and to get election information.

That opened Monday morning.

Absentee voting and mail-in voting have been a major topic of discussion heading into the general election in November.

Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams came to an agreement on an election plan. Part of that plan was for the online portal to request an absentee ballot to be ready to go Friday, Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service has launched a web site it hopes will help by-mail voters wade through some of their questions ad anxiety.

The new Election Mail website is designed to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The site also highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early.

To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.

The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

In addition, the site provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with such officials to make the elections a success. The site guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery.