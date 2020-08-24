Road repairs to close road three weeks in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that roadway repair operations start Tuesday, August 25 on a portion of KY 1534 (mile points 5.13 and 5.37) in Bell County.

The roadway repair operations are expected to conclude on Tuesday, September 15.

Work hours are scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. In case of an emergency, the drill rig will be moved to allow emergency vehicles through the work zone area.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.