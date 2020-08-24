I-75 southbound lane to be closed Tuesday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Interstate 75 Southbound. The temporary closures is necessary for bridge deck repairs.

Tuesday, August 25 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

Interstate 75 Southbound

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 118

Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.