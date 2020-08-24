Gun play results in man’s death, friend charged

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old Lexington man is charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally wounding his fried as the two handled a gun.

According to Lexington Police, Jarred Lockard was charged late Sunday night following the incident in which 19-year-old Patrick Stover was killed.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, officers responded to a home in 1100 block of Centre Parkway for a shooting. Officers found Stover, who was take to UK Medical Center where he later died, police said.

According to police, Lockard admitted shooting Stover while the two were handling at a firearm. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The death of a 19-year-old at a home on Centre Parkway is Lexington’s fourth homicide in eight days.

Patrick Harrison Stover was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 11:25 p.m. Sunday at UK Medical Center, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Gin.

He’d been taken there after being shot at a home on Centre Parkway, according to Ginn and Lexington Police.

Police and the coroner have not release any other details.

The body is being taken to Frankfort for a autopsy, Ginn said.

It’s the fourth homicide since Aug. 16, all involving teenagers.