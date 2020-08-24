Catholic Health grant helps St. Jospeh Berea, London expand basic health outreach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, Saint Joseph Berea Foundation and Saint Joseph London Foundation have received $945,740 in grant funding from Catholic Health Initiatives’ Mission and Ministry Fund.

This funding will support the foundations in the continuation of the Total Health Roadmap Initiative, which integrates screenings for basic human needs into primary care settings, for 2020-2023.

- Advertisement -

“The mission of the Total Health Roadmap initiative remains to connect patients to community resources and ultimately improve their health outcomes,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “This funding will ensure basic human needs are addressed as a standard of care, while continuing to leverage CHI Saint Joseph facilities as ‘anchor institutions’ in their communities.”

The program’s extension will assist CHI Saint Joseph Health in maintaining its role as a provider and partner in the community. The Total Health Roadmap, which CommonSpirit Health identified as a 2019 Bright Spot in its health care system across the country, represents a range of physical, social and psychological conditions, such as availability of food and safe housing, transportation, quality child care, access to behavioral health services and social support.

“We are proud to support the well-being of Kentucky communities and, with this grant, we will be able to extend our outreach and our mission,” said Neva Francis, vice president, Healthy Communities. “Our organization is dedicated to supplying a healthier future for everyone that is inspired by faith, driven by innovation and powered by our humanity.”

The Total Health Roadmap initiative addresses “total health” through integration of a universal screening tool and community health workers into the systems of care. In 2019, three primary care clinics conducted approximately 9,000 screenings that focused on social determinants of health and of those, nearly 2,500 patients screened positive for unmet needs.