UPDATE: 17-year-old Mall victim identified

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
1100

update: 8:15 a.m. MONDAY, Aug. 24, 2020

LEXINGTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old died from gunshot wounds suffered during the

- Advertisement -
Kenneth Wayne Bottoms/Facebook

shooting Sunday afternoon at Fayette Mall.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, of Lexington. He died at 6:10 p.m. at UK Medical Center where he’d been taken following the shooting, Ginn said.

He became the third teenager killed in gun violence in a week. A fourth died later Sunday night (see related story).

A autopsy will be performed at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

O.L. Hughes and Son Mortuary will be in charge of arrangements.

Friends tell WTVQ Bottoms used the street name Sinaloa Kartel on social media.

Update:  Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 10:37 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of three people shot inside Fayette Mall in Lexington on Sunday afternoon has died, according to Lexington Police.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet by the Fayette County coroner.  Police do say the victim is a man.

Original story below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least three people were shot inside Fayette Mall around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Lexington Police.  Their names and conditions were not immediately known.

Police say it was not an active shooter situation and not random.  Investigators say there was a Lexington Police officer inside the mall at the time of the shooting, allowing police to react quickly.

There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene, including the police department’s helicopter, K-9 unit and Emergency Response Unit (ERU) often referred to as a SWAT team in other departments.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says from the initial information that was gathered, the people involved in the shooting knew each other or were at least familiar with each other.

Chief Weathers says the “intended target” of the shooting may have known the suspect.

Police say the mall was placed on lockdown with patrons and employees being evacuated when deemed safe as officers went store-to-store securing the area and looking for the suspect(s).

Mall patrons and employees who were evacuated were sheltered on LexTran buses.  Police say parents with teenagers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting could park in front of the Olive Garden on Nicholasville Road to pick them up.

Nicholasville Road was temporarily closed between West Reynolds Road and Wilson Downing Road.  The road reopened just after 8:00 p.m.

 

Previous articleHeat and humidity make a comeback
Next articleGun play results in man’s death, friend charged
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.