UPDATE: 17-year-old Mall victim identified

update: 8:15 a.m. MONDAY, Aug. 24, 2020
LEXINGTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old died from gunshot wounds suffered during the
shooting Sunday afternoon at Fayette Mall.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, of Lexington. He died at 6:10 p.m. at UK Medical Center where he’d been taken following the shooting, Ginn said.
He became the third teenager killed in gun violence in a week. A fourth died later Sunday night (see related story).
A autopsy will be performed at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
O.L. Hughes and Son Mortuary will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends tell WTVQ Bottoms used the street name Sinaloa Kartel on social media.
Update: Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 10:37 p.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of three people shot inside Fayette Mall in Lexington on Sunday afternoon has died, according to Lexington Police.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet by the Fayette County coroner. Police do say the victim is a man.
Original story below:
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least three people were shot inside Fayette Mall around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Lexington Police. Their names and conditions were not immediately known.
Police say it was not an active shooter situation and not random. Investigators say there was a Lexington Police officer inside the mall at the time of the shooting, allowing police to react quickly.
There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene, including the police department’s helicopter, K-9 unit and Emergency Response Unit (ERU) often referred to as a SWAT team in other departments.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says from the initial information that was gathered, the people involved in the shooting knew each other or were at least familiar with each other.
Chief Weathers says the “intended target” of the shooting may have known the suspect.
Police say the mall was placed on lockdown with patrons and employees being evacuated when deemed safe as officers went store-to-store securing the area and looking for the suspect(s).
Mall patrons and employees who were evacuated were sheltered on LexTran buses. Police say parents with teenagers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting could park in front of the Olive Garden on Nicholasville Road to pick them up.
Nicholasville Road was temporarily closed between West Reynolds Road and Wilson Downing Road. The road reopened just after 8:00 p.m.