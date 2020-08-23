Tracking Drier and Warmer Air for the Start of the Workweek.

High pressure creates a sunny and warm start to the workweek. Our next weather maker, the remnants of Laura, could bring a good dose of rain, by late week into the weekend, for Central and Eastern Kentucky. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms early, as lows cool to the upper 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 80s.
