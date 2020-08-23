McConnell, Paul and Cameron scheduled to speak at RNC

By
By Tom Kenny
-
0
9
RNC 2020 logo

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVQ) – Kentucky will be represented at this week’s Republican National Convention (RNC) as the state’s two U.S. senators, state attorney general and a recent high school graduate are scheduled to speak.

The Trump Campaign on Sunday released the list of scheduled speakers at the RNC, which includes Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.

He received national attention when a short video showed the teen, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, standing very close to Native American Nathan Phillips in what appeared to be a confrontation at the March for Life. Longer videos put the situation into context. Both said they were trying to defuse tensions as another group started shouting.  Sandmann has settled defamation lawsuits with the Washington Post and CNN for undisclosed amounts.

The convention is scheduled Monday through Thursday.  You can see coverage each night on ABC 36.

Here is the detailed list of scheduled speakers released by the Trump campaign Sunday:

Monday speakers include:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers include:
First Lady Melania Trump
The Honorable Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers include:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
The Honorable Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump

Thursday speakers include:
President Donald J. Trump
The Honorable Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
The Honorable Ivanka Trump
The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White

 

