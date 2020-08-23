Three people shot inside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least three people were shot inside Fayette Mall around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Lexington Police. Their names and conditions were not immediately known.
Police say it was not an active shooter situation and not random. Investigators say there was a Lexington Police officer inside the mall at the time of the shooting, allowing police to react quickly.
There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene, including the police department’s helicopter, K-9 unit and Emergency Response Unit (ERU) often referred to as a SWAT team in other departments.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says from the initial information that was gathered, the people involved in the shooting knew each other or were at least familiar with each other.
Chief Weathers says the “intended target” of the shooting may have known the suspect.
Police say the mall was placed on lockdown with patrons and employees being evacuated when deemed safe as officers went store-to-store securing the area and looking for the suspect(s).
Mall patrons and employees who were evacuated were sheltered on LexTran buses. Police say parents with teenagers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting could park in front of the Olive Garden on Nicholasville Road to pick them up.
Nicholasville Road was temporarily closed between West Reynolds Road and Wilson Downing Road. The road reopened just after 8:00 p.m.
