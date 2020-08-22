Rally to ‘save the post office’ held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of protesters in Lexington took part in a nationwide rally Saturday morning, which called on Congress to save the post office and for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

Diane Cahill organized Saturday’s march.

The group of about 20 people started at the post office on Creative Drive and walked to New Circle.

Cahill says several participants said they were not receiving packages, including medication. But more than anything, Cahill says the march was to fight voter suppression.

“It’s not something that we take lightly,” said Cahill. “It’s a privilege. It’s a responsibility. It’s something that people have bled and died for.”